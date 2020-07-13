2020 Memorial Tournament: What to know about the event

The Memorial Tournament, founded and hosted by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is played every year to honor individuals who have distinguished themselves on the golf course. The goal of the tournament is to also showcase some of the best golfers in the world at one of the most challenging venues.

Nicklaus hosts this event to benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital, and other local organizations.

The 2020 event will be totally different from past tournaments. The Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio will feature no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the best golfers will be on full display, including Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, and Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm will also participate.

Here are other things to know about the tournament.

WHERE: Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio

WHEN: July 16-19

PRIZE FUND: $9.3 million

TV: GOLF Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: PATRICK CANTLAY

Patrick Cantlay shot a bogey-free 64 in the final round, which was the lowest round by a winner in Memorial Tournament history. He had to overcome a four-stroke deficit at the start of the day to finish at 19-under 269, which was one of the tournament records set by Tom Lehman over 25 years ago.

2018: BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Bryson DeChambeau's 2018 Memorial Tournament title was his second PGA Tour win in as many years. He overcame a bogey on the 72nd hole to fall into a playoff, but he outplayed Kyle Stanley and Byeong Hun down the stretch in sudden death to come away with the victory.

2017: JASON DUFNER

Jason Dufner nailed a 32-foot par putt on the final hole that led to victory at the Memorial Tournament in 2017. He lost a five-shot lead in the third round, and he started the final round facing a four-shot deficit. However, he played his best golf on the back nine, and remained in sync despite two rain delays, to finish with a 4-under 68 and won by three shots. Dufner joined Jack Nicklaus as the only Ohio-born winners of the tournament.

2016: WILLIAM MCGIRT

William McGirt nailed a bunker shot on the 18th hole that kept him in the playoff, and then a flop shot from behind the 18th green, which led to a 6-foot putt and his first PGA Tour victory. He played the final 22 holes at Muirfield Village without a bogey. His final par in regulation was the most important of the tournament -- a two-putt from 65 feet for a 1-under 71 that allowed him to join Jon Curran (70) in a playoff at 15-under 273.

2015: DAVID LINGMERTH

David Lingmerth ended a three-hole playoff against Justin Rose -- the longest in 40 years at Muirfield Village -- with a par putt from just inside 5 feet to win the Memorial Tournament back in 2015. His first PGA Tour win came on the birthday of his father, Thomas, and his parents' anniversary.

BETTING ODDS

Who are the favorites to win the Memorial Tournament? Justin Thomas (+900), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+1600), Dustin Johnson (+1800), John Rahm (+1800), Collin Morikawa (+2000), Xander Schauffele (+2000), Webb Simpson (+2000), Viktor Hovland (+2200), Hideki Matsuyama (+2500), Tiger Woods (+2500), Brooks Koepka (+2800).

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.