2 Polish tennis players suspended and fined for breaking anti-corruption rules

Two Polish tennis players have been suspended and fined for violating the sport's anti-corruption rules.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says Piotr Gadomski and Arkadiusz Kocyla were found guilty of charges involving match-fixing.

The 24-year-old Gadomski was suspended for seven years and fined $15,000.

The 21-year-old Kocyla was suspended for five years and fined $15,000.

The cases were heard at a joint hearing in London last month.

The integrity unit says the suspensions take effect immediately. Both players are banned from playing in or attending any tournament or competitions organized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of professional tennis.

The unit gave no specific details of the allegations against the players.

Gadomski was No. 739 and Kocyla No. 806 in the latest ATP rankings.