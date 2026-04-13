Daniil Medvedev fined after smashing his racket 7 times during shocking double-bagel loss

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Daniil Medvedev is known for having on-court outbursts, and his latest resulted in a fine for his actions at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

The former world number one men’s singles star was assessed a $7,000 fine by the ATP Tour on Monday for smashing his racket seven times during a blowout loss to Matteo Berrettini.

Medvedev, who ranks 10th in the world, was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct violation by the chair umpire during the tennis match after what transpired early in the second set of his match against Berrettini on Wednesday.

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Berrettini was dominating Medvedev to the point where he didn’t win a single game in the 6-0, 6-0 loss. The match lasted just 49 minutes, and the crowd in Monte Carlo was egging him on as he had quite the outburst.

"I wouldn’t expect to win like that and it doesn’t happen that often," Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, said after what’s considered a double-bagel loss for Medvedev. "It was definitely one of the best performances of my life."

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The 30-year-old hit a forehand into the net to fall behind 2-0 in the second set after just losing swiftly in the first. He couldn’t contain his anger with his game, as he slammed his racket near the baseline, and then proceeded to throw it toward the end of the court.

As Medvedev walked over to pick up the racket, he decided his equipment didn’t have enough. He continued to smash it until it was unrecognizable of its original shape.

Medvedev threw the racket away as the crowd sent out their sarcastic cheers and continued with the match.

It’s not the best look to be known for outbursts on the court, but Medvedev’s temper has been showcased in Grand Slams as well as ATP Tour matches.

Last year alone, he was hit with much larger fines for his actions in the Australian Open and U.S. Open, being hit with $76,000 and $42,500 fines, respectively, for what occurred on the world stage.

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In this match, Medvedev also had five double-faults, while winning only 17 points. This was also his first match on clay this season.

Fox news’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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