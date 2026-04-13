Giannis Antetokounmpo calls sidelining 'disrespectful' as Bucks' season comes to end

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Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo remained peeved with the organization for keeping him sidelined when he feels like he could have played in the final days of the season.

Antetokounmpo has had a roller coaster time with the Bucks over the last two seasons due to trade rumors and how the team has managed him with injury concerns. The Bucks have said that he was still not cleared to play after he suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise when he landed awkwardly on a dunk on March 15.

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He hasn’t played since then and Milwaukee went 4-11 with him on the bench, including the season-ending loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

"Being cleared to play, I don’t understand. I’ve never in my life denied participation in practice," Antetokounmpo said. "Whoever came up with that is disrespectful towards what I’ve done for this team and the way I carry myself.

"I did what I was supposed to do. I wasn’t able to come on the court now. Who has that say? It comes from above. I thought I had control. OK, if I’m healthy, I’m going to play. This just shows me that not just me, players in general, don’t have no control. No, I didn’t feel like I had control."

Antetokounmpo was seen warming up with no signs of injury.

"It was draining for me, for sure," Antetokounmpo said. "If it was draining for me, it was definitely draining for me and the organization."

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The Bucks could look to trade Antetokounmpo in the offseason, or he could possibly sign a four-year, $275 million extension in October.

Still, Antetokounmpo said he hasn’t formally been offered an extension and that it was still too far away for him to think about.

"That’s too far away. It’s something I have to sit down with my family and see what’s best for me, what’s best for my family," Antetokounmpo said. "Money doesn’t mean nothing to me. Zero. Absolutely zero. What means something to me, it’s winning."

Antetokounmpo was the centerpiece of the team’s 2021 championship and has won the NBA MVP award twice. Should he stay with the Bucks for the 2026-27 season and beyond, the team could look drastically different.

Doc Rivers is not expected back with the Bucks next season. Several players have options to exercise for next year, while others are eligible for an extension.

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Milwaukee will have numerous decisions to make this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.