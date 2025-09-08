2 Marquette men's lacrosse players killed in car crash, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Marquette Golden Eagles men’s lacrosse players were killed in a car crash on Friday night near the university’s main campus in Milwaukee, officials said.

The victims were identified as Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud.

"Please keep Noah and Scott’s parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers," Marquette president Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement on social media. "Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."

Snyder, 20, was an attackman for the team. The sophomore was a college of business administration student from Irving, New York. Michaud, 19, was a goalie for the lacrosse squad. The sophomore was a biomedical sciences major from Springboro, Ohio.

Both men were named to the Big East Conference’s All-Academic Team in their first years at the school for maintaining a 3.0 GPA average.

A 41-year-old driver collided with another vehicle containing six occupants on Friday evening, Milwaukee police said. All six occupants in the second vehicle were members of the lacrosse team, according to Marquette officials.

Snyder and Michaud were pronounced dead at the scene. The other four occupants were treated either on the scene or at nearby hospitals, police said.

The 41-year-old driver was not immediately identified. Police said an investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.