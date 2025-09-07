NBA star's sister killed in New Jersey shooting, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid was shot and killed at an apartment complex in New Jersey on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Jackson Township police officers responded to a call about shots fired at an apartment complex at around 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Responding officers found a deceased woman, identified as Toraya Reid, with multiple gunshot wounds, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Shaquille Green, 29, of Jackson Township, was seen running on a road near the complex and officers were able to take him into custody without incident, officials said. Green, who was determined to have been dating Reid, was later charged in Reid’s death.

Green was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor’s office said. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.

Naz Reid was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, only a few miles from where the incident took place. He went to high school in Roselle and later played college basketball at LSU. He posted two photos of himself with his sister when they were younger on his Instagram Stories.

Reid spoke about his sisters Toraya and Jakahya, in an interview with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in 2023. He called Toraya, his older sister, "super protective."

"She treats us like she’s our parent," he said.

Reid is about to enter his seventh season with Minnesota.