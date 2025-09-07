Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA star's sister killed in New Jersey shooting, officials say

Toraya Reid was identified as the victim in the shooting

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid was shot and killed at an apartment complex in New Jersey on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Jackson Township police officers responded to a call about shots fired at an apartment complex at around 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Responding officers found a deceased woman, identified as Toraya Reid, with multiple gunshot wounds, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Naz Reid dribbles

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 14, 2025. (Jesse Johnson/Imagn Images)

Shaquille Green, 29, of Jackson Township, was seen running on a road near the complex and officers were able to take him into custody without incident, officials said. Green, who was determined to have been dating Reid, was later charged in Reid’s death.

Green was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor’s office said. He was taken to the Ocean County Jail.

CLIPPERS' STEVE BALLMER DENIES CLAIM TEAM SKIRTED NBA SALARY CAP RULES WITH KAWHI LEONARD ENDORSEMENT DEAL

Naz Reid was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, only a few miles from where the incident took place. He went to high school in Roselle and later played college basketball at LSU. He posted two photos of himself with his sister when they were younger on his Instagram Stories.

Reid spoke about his sisters Toraya and Jakahya, in an interview with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine in 2023. He called Toraya, his older sister, "super protective."

"She treats us like she’s our parent," he said.

FOX Digital New Jersey crime/emergency graphic

The shooting occurred on Saturday in Jackson Township, New Jersey. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid is about to enter his seventh season with Minnesota.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue