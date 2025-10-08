2 field invaders cause stir during Yankees' ALDS Game 3 win over Blue Jays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball fans at Yankee Stadium watching Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays bit off more than they could chew on Tuesday night.

Two men rushed the field wearing shirts promoting a cryptocurrency in the top of the fourth inning as Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate. Yankee Stadium security immediately sprinted after them and tackled them to the ground.

The field intruders were seen in handcuffs as they were being led out of the stadium.

They missed one heck of a game.

Toronto was up 6-1 in the top of the third when New York got two runs back. The fourth inning turned magical as Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run to tie the game. Judge ended up 3-for-4 with four RBI.

The Yankees added three more runs from there as the bullpen was able to stymie any hope of a Blue Jays comeback attempt. New York pulled off the 9-6 win to stay alive in the playoff series.

"Tonight was special, but there’s still more work to be done," Judge said. "Hopefully we have some more cool moments like this the rest of the postseason."

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 7:08 p.m. ET.

