2 field invaders cause stir during Yankees' ALDS Game 3 win over Blue Jays

Yankees came back to win the game, 9-6

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Baseball fans at Yankee Stadium watching Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays bit off more than they could chew on Tuesday night.

Two men rushed the field wearing shirts promoting a cryptocurrency in the top of the fourth inning as Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate. Yankee Stadium security immediately sprinted after them and tackled them to the ground.

Security tackles a field intruder

Security personnel tackle a fan who ran onto the field during the fourth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The field intruders were seen in handcuffs as they were being led out of the stadium. 

They missed one heck of a game.

Toronto was up 6-1 in the top of the third when New York got two runs back. The fourth inning turned magical as Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run to tie the game. Judge ended up 3-for-4 with four RBI.

Fan on the ground after being tackled

A fan ran onto the field and was tackled by security in the fourth inning during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

The Yankees added three more runs from there as the bullpen was able to stymie any hope of a Blue Jays comeback attempt. New York pulled off the 9-6 win to stay alive in the playoff series.

"Tonight was special, but there’s still more work to be done," Judge said. "Hopefully we have some more cool moments like this the rest of the postseason."

Security tackles a fan

Stadium security tackles a spectator who ran onto the field during the fourth inning between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 7:08 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

