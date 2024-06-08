Dornoch wins 156th Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Dornoch won the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday.

Preakness winner Seize the Grey led at the ¾-mile mark, with Dornoch right beside him. The two were neck and neck around the final turn, but Seize the Grey fell off as Mindframe crept up from the outside.

But it was Dornoch to cross the line first.

Dornoch closed at 17-1. Sierra Leone, the favorite of both Saturday's race and the Derby, finished third.

It's the sixth consecutive year three different horses won a leg of the Triple Crown. The last time a horse won multiple legs was when Justify won all three in 2018.

Jockey Luis Saez earned his second win in the Belmont Stakes.

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth has a 10% ownership stake in Dornoch.

This year's race was moved to Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York because Belmont Park is undergoing a massive renovation project.

Horses and jockeys had to adjust to the new course. The race is normally 1½ miles, but Saratoga's racing oval is just 1 1/8 miles in length.

This year's race was run at 1¼ miles, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Parcells was in attendance, which isn't surprising for the New York Giants coaching legend, who not only frequents the course but has made Saratoga Springs his home.

The race will be back in Saratoga next year before returning home in 2026.

