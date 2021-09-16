Pete Hegseth: We 'made a deal with the devil' allowing the Taliban to take over Afghanistan

Pete Hegseth said the United States "made a deal with the devil" by allowing the Taliban to take over Afghanistan Thursday on "The Story," noting that current government leaders in the country were former prisoners.

PETE HEGSETH: This is where we are because we made a deal with the devil. Make no mistake about it, the Haqqani network is the devil. The Haqqani network is a wing of Al-Qaida. The man that Trey Yingst interviewed is the brother of Siraj Haqqani. He has a $10 million bounty on his head. Inside the cabinet of the Taliban where he controls the interior ministry, which is the police and the intelligence forces. He’s in charge of combatting terrorism. Think about how rich that is. There’s one thing that I know about jihadists. They believe that they can lie at will to the infidels, to the west, to advance their view. That’s what you’re seeing right now with this charm offensive, this PR offensive that the Taliban, Haqqani and Al-Qaida together are putting on. They’re trying to pretend like this state will be just like any other nation-state and we can trust them. Other countries should bring in their embassies and all will be well. What we all know is the lies are all justified by jihadists because it advances their cause against the well. They seek to expel everyone, kill as many as they can, if they can. They made a bargain with a weak Biden administration that they believe gave them everything that they wanted. You’re covering that ceremony of one of the 13 that was killed. That death is a result of a deal with the devil.

