3 shows to watch on Fox Nation in September

Three exclusive shows will be available in September on Fox Nation, the streaming service brought to you by Fox News.

'The Socialist Invasion’

Journalist and Fox Nation host Lara Logan delves into the real-life effect of socialist policies as the ideology becomes more popular in the United States. From the path to socialism in California's progressive-run state, to the rioting across the country by far-left radicals, to the thousands that have fled to Texas from the devastation in Venezuela, Logan investigates the agenda pushing socialism onto the American ballot.

As part of the series, Logan interviewed Jaeson Jones, retired captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, who discussed the violent protests in cities across the country.

“We call them agitators and you can see them at every event.” Jones told Logan.

“There is no doubt that these groups push in agitators who bring helmets, gas masks, they use encrypted apps and they are pushing a message,” he added.

“When they find the ability to agitate and cause a problem, they’re doing that. At the same time, they’re taking away from a legitimate peaceful protest when people are trying to accomplish a legitimate goal and you are seeing that unfold in every city across the country.”

Four episodes of the series “The Socialist Invasion” will be featured on the Fox Nation show “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” and available for viewing starting on Sept. 14.

‘Great Debates’

Political insiders, including former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove and former Clinton strategist Doug Schoen, analyze some of the most memorable moments of past presidential debates.

The series takes a piece from past presidential debates and the political analysts weigh in on why that particular moment was significant, what it did for the candidate and how it could have influenced the election.

“Great Debates” will be available for viewing on Fox Nation on Sept. 21.

‘Cooking in a Hurry with Steve Doocy’

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy shares some of the recipes from “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook,” which he put together with his wife Kathy.

In the easy-to-follow series, Doocy takes the viewer through the steps of making some of his favorite comfort foods that are quick, easy and delicious and which he said will leave you and your family with more time to do the things you love.

Some of the recipes featured in the series include Doocy’s tres leches superstar cake, his red, white and ‘Blue-tiful’ skillet cobbler, and mac and cheese rolls.

“Cooking in a Hurry with Steve Doocy” will be available on Fox Nation starting Sept. 29.

