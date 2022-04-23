Expand / Collapse search
FOOD
The McLemores' reverse-seared Tomahawk steak with garlic butter

Fox News Staff
McLemores prepare tailgate feast ahead of Talladega race

John McLemore and John McLemore II joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to share their reverse-seared Tomahawk steak ahead of the race

Reverse Seared Tomahawk Ribeye Steak with Garlic Butter Sauce

  • Ingredients: 7 bone-in Tomahawk Ribeye Roast Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning Directions: Coat the entire Ribeye Roast with Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning Place on the middle rack of your Gravity Series Grill at 225F Smoke for 5 hours or until internal temperature is 115F Pull and let rest Set your grill to 700F While your grill temp is rising cut your Ribeye Roast into individual steaks Add the Garlic Butter Sauce and Re-Season each steak with your Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning Sear each steak for 3-5 minutes while flipping on all sides until internal temp reaches desired doneness
  • 7 bone-in Tomahawk Ribeye Roast
  • Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning
  • Directions: Coat the entire Ribeye Roast with Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning Place on the middle rack of your Gravity Series Grill at 225F Smoke for 5 hours or until internal temperature is 115F Pull and let rest Set your grill to 700F While your grill temp is rising cut your Ribeye Roast into individual steaks Add the Garlic Butter Sauce and Re-Season each steak with your Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning Sear each steak for 3-5 minutes while flipping on all sides until internal temp reaches desired doneness
  • Coat the entire Ribeye Roast with Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning
  • Place on the middle rack of your Gravity Series Grill at 225F
  • Smoke for 5 hours or until internal temperature is 115F
  • Pull and let rest
  • Set your grill to 700F
  • While your grill temp is rising cut your Ribeye Roast into individual steaks
  • Add the Garlic Butter Sauce and Re-Season each steak with your Lanes BBQ Scorpion Steak Seasoning
  • Sear each steak for 3-5 minutes while flipping on all sides until internal temp reaches desired doneness
  • Garlic Butter Sauce Ingredients: 1 stick Unsalted butter 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar Directions: Add to small cast iron skillet or bowl Melt/reduce until butter is melted and stir
  • Ingredients: 1 stick Unsalted butter 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 stick Unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon Garlic Powder
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Directions: Add to small cast iron skillet or bowl Melt/reduce until butter is melted and stir
  • Add to small cast iron skillet or bowl
  • Melt/reduce until butter is melted and stir
This article was written by Fox News staff.