Cozy Earth slashes prices for Sleep Week – save on pillows, blankets and pajama sets

Cozy Earth has its Sleep Week sale running now through March 14, and FOX readers can get 20% off with our exclusive code FOX. We’ve rounded up the best sellers shoppers can’t get enough of, from silky bamboo pajama sets to cooling sheets, plus weighted and faux fur channel blankets.

Original price: $258

It’s difficult to find a softer, more breathable sheet set than this bamboo one from Cozy Earth. It includes a flat and fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases. The oversized fit accommodates mattresses up to 20 inches deep, while the anti-pilling fabric adds long-lasting durability. The temperature-regulating design helps keep you comfortable all night — no wonder it was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018.

Original price: $339

Cozy Earth’s down alternative comforter is available in two weights and is filled with anti-clumping polyester. The lightweight option is better for warmer sleepers, while the standard is slightly heavier and designed for colder climates.

Original price: $328

Designed to fit inside Cozy Earth’s duvet covers, this bamboo comforter uses snap closures to help prevent shifting, even if you toss and turn throughout the night. It’s filled with temperature-regulating material, making it suitable for a variety of sleepers.

Original price: $448

If you’re looking for one of the softest fabrics, this silk comforter is exceptionally airy and moisture-wicking for those who sleep warm. The bamboo viscose shell adds to its buttery-soft feel.

Original price: $258

Fit any of Cozy Earth’s comforters in this bamboo duvet cover. It is offered in various neutral colors and select striped options to add a subtle dimension to your room. The interior snap closures stay tucked away for a smooth, irritation-free feel.

Original price: $128

A bamboo pillow is a breathable pick stuffed with feather-like fill that offers a medium lift, a smart choice for layering. It’s hypoallergenic compared to traditional down, which is particularly helpful for people prone to allergies.

Original price: $198

A silk pillow can bring a cooler, more comfortable sleep experience for those who run warm. Cozy Earth’s mulberry silk filling helps resist clumping and flattening. It’s also designed to prevent shifting, which can better support neck and head alignment.

Original price: $278

Curl up under this fuzzy weighted blanket for the last days of winter. It’s extra heavy for even more relaxation, and it comes in medium or large sizes — ideal for couples. The faux fur adds a level of sophistication, whether draped over your sofa or wrapped around you.

Original price: $228

The bubble cuddle design on this blanket adds a playful touch to an already plush staple. Light yet textured, this mid-weight option has a cushiony design and comes in two sizes — standard throw and an oversized version.

Original price: $248

Elevate your end-of-day routine by curling up in this double bubble cuddle blanket. Crafted from velvety faux fur, this blanket has just enough weight to help you destress.

Original price: $248

The Channel cuddle blanket is available in three faux fur colors that look strikingly real. A channel texture adds depth, while the mid-weight feel makes it well-suited for winding down at the end of the day.

Original price: $148

A combination of bamboo viscose and spandex creates these stretchy knit pajamas. They’re slightly oversized for added comfort and come in a unique collection of colors and patterns. The large side pockets give you plenty of space to keep your phone secure. There’s also a men’s bamboo pajama set that’s just as indulgent.