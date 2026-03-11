Expand / Collapse search
Cozy Earth slashes prices for Sleep Week – save on pillows, blankets and pajama sets

Save up to 20% sitewide with code FOX

Cozy Earth is known for its bamboo, faux fur and silk sleep accessories. (Cozy Earth)

Cozy Earth has its Sleep Week sale running now through March 14, and FOX readers can get 20% off with our exclusive code FOX. We’ve rounded up the best sellers shoppers can’t get enough of, from silky bamboo pajama sets to cooling sheets, plus weighted and faux fur channel blankets

Bamboo sheet set: $206.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $258

Lightweight and cool, these sheets are a smart pick for warmer weather.

Lightweight and cool, these sheets are a smart pick for warmer weather. (Cozy Earth)

It’s difficult to find a softer, more breathable sheet set than this bamboo one from Cozy Earth. It includes a flat and fitted sheet, plus two pillowcases. The oversized fit accommodates mattresses up to 20 inches deep, while the anti-pilling fabric adds long-lasting durability. The temperature-regulating design helps keep you comfortable all night — no wonder it was named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2018.

Down alternative comforter: $271.20 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $339

Breathe easier with this comforter.

Breathe easier with this comforter. (Cozy Earth)

Cozy Earth’s down alternative comforter is available in two weights and is filled with anti-clumping polyester. The lightweight option is better for warmer sleepers, while the standard is slightly heavier and designed for colder climates. 

Bamboo viscose comforter: $262.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $328

Throw a bamboo comforter over your sheets for an added layer of softness.

Throw a bamboo comforter over your sheets for an added layer of softness. (Cozy Earth)

Designed to fit inside Cozy Earth’s duvet covers, this bamboo comforter uses snap closures to help prevent shifting, even if you toss and turn throughout the night. It’s filled with temperature-regulating material, making it suitable for a variety of sleepers.

Silk comforter: $358.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $448  

Smooth and soothing, silk won’t trap heat like heavier fabrics can.

Smooth and soothing, silk won’t trap heat like heavier fabrics can. (Cozy Earth)

If you’re looking for one of the softest fabrics, this silk comforter is exceptionally airy and moisture-wicking for those who sleep warm. The bamboo viscose shell adds to its buttery-soft feel.

Bamboo duvet cover: $206.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $258

Choose from neutral colors or striped options.

Choose from neutral colors or striped options. (Cozy Earth)

Fit any of Cozy Earth’s comforters in this bamboo duvet cover. It is offered in various neutral colors and select striped options to add a subtle dimension to your room. The interior snap closures stay tucked away for a smooth, irritation-free feel.

Bamboo down alternative pillow: $102.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $128

The alternative fill still has a feathery texture.

The alternative fill still has a feathery texture. (Cozy Earth)

bamboo pillow is a breathable pick stuffed with feather-like fill that offers a medium lift, a smart choice for layering. It’s hypoallergenic compared to traditional down, which is particularly helpful for people prone to allergies.

Silk pillow: $158.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $198

This pillow isn’t prone to clumping.

This pillow isn’t prone to clumping. (Cozy Earth)

silk pillow can bring a cooler, more comfortable sleep experience for those who run warm. Cozy Earth’s mulberry silk filling helps resist clumping and flattening. It’s also designed to prevent shifting, which can better support neck and head alignment. 

Extra-weight cuddle blanket: $222.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $278

This heavier weighted blanket is available in different faux furs.

This heavier weighted blanket is available in different faux furs. (Cozy Earth)

Curl up under this fuzzy weighted blanket for the last days of winter. It’s extra heavy for even more relaxation, and it comes in medium or large sizes — ideal for couples. The faux fur adds a level of sophistication, whether draped over your sofa or wrapped around you. 

Bubble cuddle blanket: $182.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $228

The bubble texture adds to the appeal of this blanket.

The bubble texture adds to the appeal of this blanket. (Cozy Earth)

The bubble cuddle design on this blanket adds a playful touch to an already plush staple. Light yet textured, this mid-weight option has a cushiony design and comes in two sizes — standard throw and an oversized version. 

Double bubble cuddle blanket: $198.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $248

There’s enough room for two under this blanket.

There’s enough room for two under this blanket. (Cozy Earth)

Elevate your end-of-day routine by curling up in this double bubble cuddle blanket. Crafted from velvety faux fur, this blanket has just enough weight to help you destress.

Channel cuddle blanket: $198.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $248

This Channel cuddle blanket is next-level soft.

This Channel cuddle blanket is next-level soft. (Cozy Earth)

The Channel cuddle blanket is available in three faux fur colors that look strikingly real. A channel texture adds depth, while the mid-weight feel makes it well-suited for winding down at the end of the day. 

Bamboo stretch-knit pajamas: $118.40 (20% off with code FOX)

Original price: $148

Perfect for long lounge sessions, these pajamas have the right amount of stretch.

Perfect for long lounge sessions, these pajamas have the right amount of stretch. (Cozy Earth)

A combination of bamboo viscose and spandex creates these stretchy knit pajamas. They’re slightly oversized for added comfort and come in a unique collection of colors and patterns. The large side pockets give you plenty of space to keep your phone secure. There’s also a men’s bamboo pajama set that’s just as indulgent.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

