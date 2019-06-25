'Powerhouse: 13 Teamwork Tactics that Build Excellence and Unrivaled Success' by Kristine Lilly and Dr. John Gillis Jr.

Kristine Lilly is a legendary athlete: she played midfielder for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for over twenty-three years. This included five FIFA World Cups and three Olympic Games. She was inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame in 2012 and the US Soccer Hall of Fame in 2014. Before that, she won four national championships at The University of North Carolina. During this remarkable career, Lilly gained unprecedented insights into how high-performing teams work together, on and off the field.

In Powerhouse: 13 Teamwork Tactics that Build Excellence and Unrivaled Success, she teams up with Dr. John Gillis Jr. to help readers and their businesses:

• Transform• Empower• Achieve• Motivate

Using Lilly and Gillis’s insights, readers can revolutionize teams in their organizations so that they can achieve sustainable excellence and peerless success. The tactics they share, supported by Dr. Lynette Gillis’s academic research, dig deep into the dynamics of collaborative work and highlight the actions readers can take to empower their teams.