'I am Walt Disney' by Brad Meltzer

Author Brad Meltzer's latest book 'I Am Walt Disney' shares the entrepreneur's great American success story and some secrets about Disney World.

This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great--the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of one of America's icons in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero's childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume features Walt Disney, who makes dreams come true for himself and countless kids around the world.