The last person to receive a Civil War-era pension died last week

The last person to receive a Civil War-era pension died in North Carolina last week, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Irene Triplett died at a nursing home in Wilkesboro on May 31. She was 90.

Triplett’s father, Moses "Mose" Triplett, was a confederate soldier who deserted in 1863 and joined Union forces the following year, according to The Journal. The Wilkes-Journal Patriot reports that he married Irene’s mother Elida Hall in 1924 when he was 78 and she was 28. Mose Triplett was 83 when his daughter was born.

“It was common for young women to marry elderly pensioners to get a guaranteed lifetime widow's pension. Children of veterans also received them. Yes indeed, Mose was up there in years when his daughter was born,” noted filmmaker Jamie McGuire on Twitter.

Mose Triplett’s first wife had died a few years before his marriage to Hall, according to the Wilkes-Journal Patriot, which notes that he began receiving a pension for his service in the Union Army in 1890. He died in 1938 at age 92, just a few days after attending a reunion in Gettysburg marking the 75th anniversary of the battle there.

Irene Triplett had been receiving a monthly pension of $73.13 from the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to The Journal.

Irene Triplett’s death has garnered plenty of attention.

“Yesterday was the first time since the late 1860s that the U.S. Government has not been paying a monthly pension to either a Union Soldier or one of his dependents. Think on that,” wrote McGuire, in a series of tweets on June 2.

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai also noted the importance of Triplett’s passing, as did the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

