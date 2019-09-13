Civil War cannonball discovered lodged in a tree at historic Missouri house

A Civil War cannonball has been discovered lodged in a walnut tree at a historic house in Independence, Missouri.

Fox 4 Kansas City reports that the incredible find at the Overfelt-Johnston house was made after the diseased 100-foot tree was cut down. When splitting the logs, Jeff Eastham, owner of Jeff’s Tree Service, said that the cannonball fell on the ground.

"I had no idea this was in there. You couldn’t see it - you couldn't see a hole in the log," he told Fox 4. “I was like, are you kidding me?”

“It’s thrilling,” said Randall Pratt, who owns the Overfelt-Johnston house and is working to restore the property.

Built in 1850, the Overfelt-Johnston house was used as a hospital during the First Battle of Independence in 1862, KMBC reports.

Chains were also found embedded in the tree when Eastham was cutting it down.

Other cannonballs have also been found at the property. Pratt explained that a cannonball that was shot into a window on the second floor of the house is now in the Jackson County Historical Museum.

The 1862 battle resulted in a victory for Confederate forces who surprised Union troops in the city. However, Pratt said that the Union garrison was able to fire off some cannon shots before they were overrun.

“It’s important to find these souvenirs, these novelties from the past, these tragic reminders of what the cost of war and conflict really is,” he told Fox 4.

The Overfelt-Johnston house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

