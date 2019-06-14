Ancient Egyptian fortress built by Ramses II reveals its secrets

An ancient Egyptian fortress built by the Pharaoh Ramses II is revealing its secrets to archaeologists.

Researchers discovered the remains of two new buildings at the fortress site in Beheira Governorate northwest of Cairo, Egypt Today reports.

The circular-shaped buildings were used as stores, according to a Facebook post by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Animal bones were found within the silos.

KING TUT STATUE SPARKS ROW AS EGYPT ATTEMPTS TO HALT AUCTION

Ancient pottery was also discovered during the excavation, as well as pottery kilns. Officials note that ancient Egyptians roasted grain to remove insects.

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled Egypt from 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C. He is credited with expanding Egypt's reach as far as modern Syria to the east and Sudan to the south.

Egypt continues to reveal fresh details of its rich history. Archaeologists recently uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

INCREDIBLE 4,500-YEAR-OLD CEMETERY DISCOVERED NEAR EGYPT’S GIZA PYRAMIDS

In a separate project, experts uncovered the 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful high priest in dramatic fashion.

The secrets of a mysterious “Tomb of the Warriors” were also recently revealed in a PBS documentary, and solving an ancient puzzle, archaeologists discovered the wreck of an extremely rare vessel that traveled the Nile around 2,500 years ago.

In another project, archaeologists recently found a large ram-headed sphinx that is linked to King Tutankhamun’s grandfather. In other projects, a teenage girl’s skeleton was discovered in a mysterious grave near the Meidum pyramid, south of Cairo.

AMAZING RAM-HEADED SPHINX LINKED TO KING TUT’S GRANDFATHER DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

In April, experts announced the discovery of dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers. Archaeologists also recently explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

In another project, archaeologists discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt.

STRANGE 2,500-YEAR-OLD WRECK DISCOVERED IN NILE 'SHIP GRAVEYARD,' SOLVING ANCIENT PUZZLE

Last summer, experts unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus. The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains.

Archaeologists also found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A mummy buried in southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers