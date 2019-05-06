Incredible 4,500-year-old cemetery discovered near Egypt’s Giza pyramids

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said that the discovery was made at the Giza Plateau, where the pyramids are located.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Saturday the cemetery houses burial shafts and tombs of top officials and a fine limestone statue from the Old Kingdom's Fifth Dynasty (2465-2323 B.C.).

One tomb belongs to a priest and judge named Behnui-Ka as well as an official named Nwi, who is described as “chief of the great state, overseer of the new settlements and the purifier of King Khafre.”

Ashraf Mohi, the head of the Giza Plateau archaeological site, says scientists know that the cemetery had been reused extensively in the Late Period (664-332 B.C.), as archeologists found painted and decorated wooden anthropoid coffins, and wooden and clay funerary masks from that period.

Egypt’s former Minister of Antiquities Dr. Zahi Hawass attended the event where the discovery was announced. The cemetery is located next to another graveyard where pyramid builders were buried, he said.

