2021 Brood X cicadas: Here's where the insects are emerging

A brood of trillions of periodical cicadas is poised to emerge in some states across the country this month.

The insects, which last appeared above ground almost two decades ago, are known as "Brood X," the "Big Brood," or the Great Eastern Brood.

CICADAS LIVING UNDERGROUND FOR PAST 17 YEARS TO EMERGE IN THESE STATES THIS SUMMER

Brood X has reportedly already made its 2021 debut in Southern states, and there have been reports of sightings in Georgia , Virginia , Maryland , New Jersey , Ohio and the District of Columbia .

Videos and photos posted to social media show the black, winged creatures with bright-red eyes on porches and in the grass.

"Walking the dog after sunset. Thought wind was gently rustling leaves, except the noise was coming from my feet. #Cicadas are emerging," wrote George Mason University's Christina Tyler Wenks. "@capitalweather’s prediction was spot on. #broodx"

But, for many, the next few days mark the calm before the storm.

As ground temperatures warm to 64 degrees, Delaware , West Virginia , North Carolina , Pennsylvania , New York , Michigan , Illinois , Indiana , Kentucky and Tennessee will all be visited by singing cicadas.

FLORIDA KEYS TO SEE RELEASE OF FIRST GENETICALLY MODIFIED MOSQUITOES

In recent years, ground temperatures have been warming to that temperature earlier due to climate change, The Associated Press reports.

There are six species of periodical cicada in the Eastern U.S., according to CNET and three species in Brood X.

A U.S. Forest Service map shows Brood X concentrations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio, and eastern Tennessee.

With as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, the adult brood is above ground to mate, emerging at dark in an attempt to avoid predators. Notably, their mating calls can reach up to 100 decibels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After their two-to-four-week excursion, the adult cicadas die following intercourse and cicada eggs are deposited in tree branches where the larvae or "nymphs" then hatch and burrow into the soil.