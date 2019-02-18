2,000-year-old shipyard discovered in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered an ancient shipyard in the north of the country’s Sinai Peninsula, thought to be at least 2,000 years old.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities explained that the site contains two dry docks, separated by a rectangular building.

Egyptian officials explain that the excavations took place at the Tel Abu Saifi archaeological site, which is said to have been the location of the Roman fortress of Silla

The shipyard dates back to the Ptolemaic era between 332 B.C. and 30 B.C. and was once connected to a branch of the Nile via a lake Both the lake and the branch of the Nile have since dried up, according to Luxor Times.

In addition to pieces of wood that may have been used to repair boats, archaeologists found ancient nails, pottery and fish bones at the site.

The Ptolemaic dynasty was founded by one of Alexander the Great’s officers and ended with the suicide of Cleopatra VII in 30 B.C., marking the start of the Roman era in Egypt. Roman rule lasted until the Islamic conquest in the 7th century.

