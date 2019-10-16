20 ancient wooden coffins discovered in Egyptian necropolis

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered at least 20 wooden coffins in an ancient necropolis in the southern city of Luxor.

In a statement, the Antiquities Ministry described the find as “one of the largest and most important discoveries that have been announced during the past few years.”

Officials said that the “cache” of coffins was found on two levels of the Asasif Necropolis, a cemetery in the ancient town of West Thebes. The necropolis includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994-332 B.C.).

LONG-LOST 2,200-YEAR-OLD TEMPLE OF PHARAOH PTOLEMY IV DISCOVERED

Photos from the ministry show colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings.

Egypt continues to reveal new details of its rich history. In a separate project, archaeologists recently discovered a long-lost 2,200-year-old ancient temple linked to Pharaoh Ptolemy IV. Additionally, an ancient fortress built by Pharaoh Ramses II is revealing its secrets.

Archaeologists also uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

INCREDIBLE 4,500-YEAR-OLD CEMETERY DISCOVERED NEAR EGYPT’S GIZA PYRAMIDS

In yet another project, experts unearthed the 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful high priest in dramatic fashion.

The opening of the priest’s stone sarcophagus was broadcast by the Discovery Channel during “Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live,” a two-hour live event. Archaeologists discovered what they describe as an “exquisitely preserved” mummy in the sealed sarcophagus, covered in gold banding.

The incredible find was made at Al-Ghorifa, a remote site about 165 miles south of Cairo. Experts accessed the sarcophagus via a network of ancient tunnels.

AMAZING RAM-HEADED SPHINX LINKED TO KING TUT’S GRANDFATHER DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

Elsewhere, archaeologists found a large ram-headed sphinx that is linked to King Tutankhamun’s grandfather. And a teenage girl’s skeleton was discovered in a mysterious grave near the Meidum pyramid, south of Cairo.

In April, experts announced the discovery of dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers. Archaeologists also explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tut's tomb.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

STRANGE 2,500-YEAR-OLD WRECK DISCOVERED IN NILE 'SHIP GRAVEYARD,' SOLVING ANCIENT PUZZLE

Archaeologists discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt in a separate project.

But there's more.

Last summer, experts unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus. The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains.

Archaeologists also found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

TEENAGE GIRL’S SKELETON DISCOVERED IN MYSTERIOUS GRAVE NEAR EGYPTIAN PYRAMID

A mummy buried in southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices.

An ancient Egyptian gilded coffin has also been garnering plenty of attention recently. Egypt on Tuesday displayed the coffin from the first century B.C., which New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art returned last week after U.S. investigators determined it to be a looted antiquity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The coffin once held the mummy of Nedjemankh, a priest in the Ptolemaic Period some 2,000 years ago. It was put on display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers