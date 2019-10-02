Long-lost 2,200-year-old temple of Pharaoh Ptolemy IV discovered

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a long-lost 2,200-year-old ancient temple linked to Pharaoh Ptolemy IV.

Ahram Online reports that the temple was found during work on a sewage drainage project in the village of Kom Shakau.

The ruins were discovered during drilling work in the village in early September, according to a Facebook post by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. Experts subsequently uncovered stone inscriptions featuring the name of Ptolemy IV. Images of animals and birds were also found on the temple walls.

Ptolemy IV ruled Egypt between 222 B.C. and 205 B.C., according to archaeology.org.

Egypt continues to reveal fresh details of its rich history. In a separate project, an ancient fortress built by Pharaoh Ramses II is revealing its secrets.

Archaeologists recently uncovered an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

In another project, experts uncovered the 2,500-year-old remains of a powerful high priest in dramatic fashion.

The opening of the priest’s stone sarcophagus was broadcast by the Discovery Channel during “Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live,” a two-hour live event. Archaeologists discovered what they describe as an “exquisitely preserved” mummy inside the sealed sarcophagus, covered in gold banding.

The incredible find was made at Al-Ghorifa, a remote site about 165 miles south of Cairo. Located within the inner chambers of the burial site, experts accessed the sarcophagus via a network of ancient tunnels.

Elsewhere, archaeologists found a large ram-headed sphinx that is linked to King Tutankhamun’s grandfather. In other projects, a teenage girl’s skeleton was discovered in a mysterious grave near the Meidum pyramid, south of Cairo.

In April, experts announced the discovery of dozens of mummies in ancient desert burial chambers. Archaeologists also recently explained the strange brown spots on some of the paintings in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

In January, archaeologists announced the discovery of ancient tombs in the Nile Delta north of Cairo. In a separate project, two ancient tombs dating back to the Roman period were uncovered in Egypt’s Western Desert.

Archaeologists discovered a stunning sphinx statue at an ancient temple in southern Egypt in a separate project.

Last summer, experts unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus. The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains.

Archaeologists also found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

A mummy buried in southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices.

An ancient Egyptian gilded coffin has also been garnering plenty of attention recently. Egypt displayed the coffin from the first century B.C. on Tuesday, which New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art returned last week after U.S. investigators determined it to be a looted antiquity.

The coffin once held the mummy of Nedjemankh, a priest in the Ptolemaic Period some 2,000 years ago. It was put on display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers