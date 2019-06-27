Woman's tutorial on how to fold a fitted sheet goes viral: 'This is not how Martha Stewart taught me'

One woman has solved the ever-complicated question that has plagued mankind since the invention of bedding sets: How do you fold a fitted sheet?

Apparently, it’s as easy as 1-2-3 (and 4-5-6).

An Australian woman named Kris, who works for luxury bedding and homewares store Adairs, filmed a video for Facebook showing how to properly fold a fitted sheet into a nice, neat square.

The minute-long footage quickly went viral, with thousands liking the post and many others thanking her for the help.

“I need you to come and fold mine,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“We should try this,” another commented.

“Ooh this is not how Martha Stewart taught me. This is actually easier, thank you,” another wrote, pleased with the method.

The peppy folder starts her six-step process by laying down the scrunched sheet on the bed before pulling two of the corners inside out. She then folds the sheet over and tucks the two inside-out corners into the corners on the other side before gathering the ends of the elastic corners and bringing them together. After that, she lays the semi-rectangular folded sheet onto the bed and folds it into a square.

However, not everyone was as thrilled by the “hack” as others, with many declaring they’d rather just bunch up the sheet.

“This is painful.to watch ..gave up halfway through .. I doubt I'm folding my sheet like it,” one wrote.

“Friggin easier for me to roll up in a ball,” another said.

“Still not folding them,” another commented.

While others claimed to have already known the method for folding a fitted sheet into a “perfect square.”