Realtor's kids dress up as unicorn, dinosaur to help sell house

One Kentucky realtor has two special helpers to thank for her “busiest open house” ever — her young son and daughter, who dressed up in inflatable dinosaur and unicorn outfits to help sell their mom’s old house.

On Sunday, Lynn Keyland hosted a bustling open house for her two-story brick cape in Lexington, the Lexington Kentucky Leader reports. The sale is especially close to her heart, as it was the first home she ever owned.

Inspired to make the listing stand out, Keyland enlisted backup from her son David, 12, and daughter Vanessa, 10, according to WKYT. To that end, the funny mom had her kids dress up as the fantastic creatures for the official listing photos, which featured the youngsters doing everything from mowing the lawn to checking the mail, sitting on the toilet and hanging out on the couch in the full-body, inflatable costumes.

Though the gimmick was risky, it ultimately paid off, the realtor says. The home has not yet been sold, but it’s gotten people talking — and laughing.

“It was definitely the busiest open house I’ve ever had in all my time doing real estate,” the mom of three told the Leader.

Better yet, the 2,217 square foot home, which features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, has gone somewhat viral online, racking up over 6,600 views to date on its Zillow listing page — a turn of events that Keyland describes as “pretty wild.”

“It blows my mind that something like this could get so far,” she mused.

With another open house scheduled for Thursday, Keyland wrote on Facebook that the famous unicorn and dinosaur will be back, this time holding a lemonade stand to benefit the Salvation Army.

“[The effort is] something near & dear to my heart as I was once one of the homeless children residing (at the Salvation Army’s Emergency Management Shelter in Lexington),” Keyland revealed. “YOU can make a difference, no matter how small the donation to this LemonAiD stand to support our local homeless children, all while empowering young people to make a positive difference in our community.”

Fans who can’t make the June 27 event also have the chance to meet the magical creatures during an open house scheduled for this Sunday, as they “snack, sleep and play on their phones throughout your soon-to-be new home,” as per a listing page.