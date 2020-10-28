Texas man's gory Halloween decorations have police constantly visiting

Well, nobody can say he’s taking it easy this year.

A Texas artist claims his home has become a frequent stop for local police, after going all-out to transform his front yard into a stomach-churning murder scene for Halloween.

Steven Novak’s East Dallas property looks like a truly haunted home with bloody, butchered dummies decorating his roof, front stoop, sidewalk and lawn, the Dallas Observer reports. Novak said he was dead-set against a hokey Halloween display, and was determined to go all-out for All Hollow’s Eve.

“I’ve always been up to hijinks like flying ghosts or 7-foot tall snow sculptures of myself, so if I was gonna do Halloween, it was obvious that it should be hyperreal," he told the Observer in a Tuesday interview. "No lights, fog machine, or camp … something that would really freak people out walking by in the dark.”

With that as inspiration, the local artist “whipped up some dummies and slung 20 gallons of blood all over.”

Now, Novak said the dramatic display has made him fast friends with the Dallas Police Department, claiming that cops have stopped by multiple times since the gory scene went up.

“Neighbors told me cop cars were in front of my house a lot during the day," Novak said, alleging that some officers told him the décor was “cool.”

The Halloween visionary also cited the tipped wheelbarrow, designed to look like a failed attempt at disposing bodies, as a favorite feature of the spooky scene.

“A kid walked by and asked me what happened to them; I said they ate too many Skittles,” he joked.

Locals in the Lone Star State seem to be going especially hard for Halloween this year, as a Houston-area woman has found herself in a feud with her homeowner’s association over her stripper-themed skeletons.