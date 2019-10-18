Stephen King to turn Maine home into museum, writers' retreat

First the Addam’s Family invited fans into their spooky abode, and now Stephen King? Horror-lovers rejoice.

The master of horror will soon be parting his iconic bat-adorned fence for fans and writers alike after Bangor City Council officially approved a request to rezone his red Maine mansion as a non-profit.

Stephen King, 72, and his wife Tabitha, 70, also an author, put in a request with the city to turn their beloved home – which has inspired many of Stephen’s famous tales, including "It" — into a museum and writers' retreat, Rolling Stone reported.

The home, which the Kings no longer live in, will hold Stephen’s past work, which is currently held at the University of Maine, where he graduated from in 1970. A guest house next door, which the Kings purchased in 2004, will serve as a residence for up to five writers at a time, People reports.

“The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community,” City Councilor Ben Sprague told Rolling Stone. “Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.”

It has not yet been shared when the museum or retreat will open.