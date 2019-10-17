'Addams Family Mansion' available to rent for Halloween

Celebrate Halloween in an “altogether ooky” fashion by booking a room at a hotel designed to look exactly like the iconic Addams Family Mansion. (Snap snap.)

The 3,700 square-foot real-life replica of the mysterious and spooky family house was created by Booking.com — in honor of the animated film that opened Oct. 11 — inside a three-bedroom 19th-century townhouse located in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The creepy spot has been fully decorated with homages to each of the family members, including the machinery in Pugsley’s Room; beheaded dolls in the living room to play with, à la Wednesday; and the carnivorous plants that Morticia famously loved, among other macabre touches.

The entire experience comes with “spooky snacks, a screening of the feature film, branded amenities and more,” according to a press release.

However, Addams Family lovers will have to book their visits quickly as the “museum” of a hotel will only be available for four nights starting Oct. 29. Bookings open the day before on Oct. 28 at 12:00 PM EST. The ghoulish palace rents for $101.10 per night, in honor of the new animated movie’s release date.

