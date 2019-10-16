Expand / Collapse search
Home on John Wayne Gacy's old property, where 29 bodies were found, selling for $459G

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Fearless shoppers in the market for a Chicago-area home may be intrigued to learn that the house built on the land where the bodies of 29 of serial killer John Wayne Gacy’s victims were found is up for sale.

In recent days, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home in Norwood Park, Ill., where Gacy’s house once sat has hit the market for $459,000, TMZ reports.

For under a half-million dollars, the “beautiful” 2,500 square foot home on an 8,600-plus square foot lot could be yours, according to a Realtor listing page. Features include an updated kitchen, two-sided living room fireplace, large second story loft, large backyard, a new tear-off roof, and a two-car garage – with a side of horrific history.

The home was built in 1986, seven years after Gacy’s ranch was razed as law enforcement officials searched for bodies, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Gacy is said to have murdered at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s; 29 of those victims' bodies were found on the Norwood Park property.

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy posed for the above Des Plaines Police Department mug shot in December 1978. (Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)

The rest were recovered from the Des Plaines River. Six of his victims remain unidentified.

Under Illinois law, a homeowner doesn’t have to disclose details of deaths when selling a property, but a real estate agent must be truthful if questioned by potential buyers, according to the outlet.

Gacy is regarded as one of history’s <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/john-wayne-gacy-victim-identified-more-than-40-years-after-disappearance" href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/john-wayne-gacy-victim-identified-more-than-40-years-after-disappearance">most unconventional serial killers</a>, largely because of his work as an amateur clown.

Gacy is regarded as one of history’s most unconventional serial killers, largely because of his work as an amateur clown. He was considered an active citizen of the community and well-liked by the town’s citizens.

Gacy was convicted in 1968 of sexually assaulting two teenagers. It is believed that he killed his first victim, teenager Timothy McCoy, in 1972. The serial killer murdered at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.

The infamous serial killer, who worked as a Chicago-area building contractor, lured young men to his home by impersonating a police officer or promising them construction work. There, he stabbed one and strangled the others before he buried most of them in the crawl space or dumped the others in a river.

The infamous serial killer, who also worked as a Chicago-area building contractor, lured young men to his home by impersonating a police officer or promising them construction work. There, he stabbed one and strangled the others before he buried most of them in the crawl space or dumped the others in a river.

An image of the backyard of the Norwood Park, Ill. home for sale.

An image of the backyard of the Norwood Park, Ill. home for sale. (Realtor.com)

Gacy was executed by lethal injection in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak