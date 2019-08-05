Olivia Newton-John sells sprawling Australian property she purchased in early '80s: 'It's a magical spot'

Olivia Newton-John has finally sold her sprawling, 187-acre property in New South Wales, just in time for the new owner to enjoy some of Australia’s cool summer nights.

The entire farm, which Newton-John purchased in the early ‘80s, was put up for sale earlier this year with an asking price of $5.5 million Australian, or $3.9 million. The 70-year-old actress and entertainer was said to be selling the farm as she currently maintains a residence in Florida with husband John Easterling, and often stays at the award-winning Gaia spa she owns in the Hinterlands of Byron Bay when she visits Australia.

McGrath, the real-estate firm representing the property, was not immediately available to confirm the sale price. An update to the property’s listing stipulates that the number is currently “undisclosed.”

Upon its listing, Newton-John said she purchased the property, partially because “the expansive view from the farm is breathtaking and captured my heart all those years ago," according to a statement obtained through her friend and listing agent, Jillian McGrath.

The farm/ranch also sits directly on a border of the Victoria Park Nature Reserve.

"It’s a magical spot that is the home for many different species of wildlife,” added Newton-John, who says she had planted more than 10,000 trees across the property.

The estate itself boasts a "French-inspired country residence" featuring exposed wood beams and stone archways. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property has a “self-contained four-room guest quarters” for visitors, according to its listing.

Newton-John had also made upgrades to the home during a 2002 renovation, including pine flooring, an eat-in kitchen and wall accents made from shells and pebbles from a local beach.