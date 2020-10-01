Mushroom-shaped house lists for $2.2 million in Texas

Depending on who you ask, the house looks like a giant mushroom or a landed UFO.

The owners prefer “the sand dollar house,” noting the resemblance from above. They’ve listed the distinctive home overlooking the Colorado River just upstream from Lake Travis outside Austin, Texas, for $2.2 million.

The iconic Lakeway, Texas, property dates to 1979 and was designed for the artist Eugenia Hunt by John Covert Watson, who studied architecture under Frank Lloyd Wright during the construction of the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The seller, Liz Bradford, told Austin 360 this summer that she first saw the property from a boat on the lake.

‘CRAYOLA’ HOUSE ON LAKE MICHIGAN HITS THE MARKET AT $1.175M

“I saw this amazing house on the lake and thought, ‘What in the world was that?” she told the news outlet.

The 2,240-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interior is just as distinctive as the exterior. The home features sleek white curved walls made of steel and gunite, a material typically used for swimming pools. There are tear-shaped skylights, helping to give the home its sand dollar-like appearance.

The living room has a floating wood bench off a curved wall and a kiva-like fireplace. The round kitchen is suspended over a deck.

THINNEST HOUSE IN LONDON SELLING FOR $1.3 MILLION

All the rooms offer views of the lake. Sliding glass doors open to balconies, patios and stairs down to the water. The bedrooms sit on the lower level and also open to porches.

Michelle Jones of Compass holds the listing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bradford, the seller, told Austin 360 that she found the house was even more impressive than she expected when she first saw it from the lake.

“Every day, I walk up the spiral staircase … It still takes my breath away,” she told the website. “When visitors come to the front door, they have this same look.”