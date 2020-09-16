Thinnest house in London selling for $1.3 million 

There’s a slim chance the average person would be able to afford to buy what’s believed to be the thinnest house in London.

The five-floor property, located in the Shepherd’s Bush neighborhood of West London, measures 5-feet, 5-inches wide at the narrowest part of the house, and boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, a garden and roof terrace.

RIHANNA'S LONDON RENTAL HOME SELLING FOR JUST OVER $41M

The 1,034-square-foot flat, once a hat shop, is on the market for a cool 995,000 pounds, or just under $1.3 million – more than double what it sold for 11 years ago.

Design details include parquet flooring throughout the home, Crittall-style doors leading out to the garden, a spiral staircase to the first floor and a deco style bathtub.

It's also located between a restaurant and a salon, if that sweetens the deal for any prospective buyers.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Each owner has sprinkled their own fairy dust on it. The current owner likens it to a classic car – she's tinkering with it constantly," said Simon Waller, who is overseeing the sale of the property, in a statement to The Telegraph. "You could get lost in the different worlds over the five floors."