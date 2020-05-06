Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should buy an LA home during pandemic, according to 'Million Dollar Listing' agent

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are indeed house-hunting for a new castle on the West Coast, as reports claim, one expert has argued that the time is right to buy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have relocated from Vancouver Island in Canada to the former actress'L os Angeles, Calif., hometown in late March, and are allegedly shopping for more permanent digs in the area, while keeping a low profile in a "secluded compound" for the time being.

To that end, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” agent Josh Altman recently divulged why the couple should seize the moment and buy now.

“The market, in general, is great for buyers; you’ll get a great deal over the next six months. If you’re looking to spend $10 to $20 million, there are five or six gated communities that are perfect,” Altman told Page Six in a Tuesday report.

Though Altman did not disclose if he’s helping the former royals on their rumored house-hunt, he listed the swanky Brentwood Country Estates, Beverly Park, Mulholland Estates, the Summit and Beverly Ridge as developments with great, gated options.

In honor of the Sussex’s first son Archie celebrating his first birthday on Wednesday, an insider told Fox News the child will have an “invaluable” upbringing in L.A.