Matt Lauer sells Upper East Side apartment for $650,000 above asking price

Disgraced newsman Matt Lauer officially has the Upper East Side apartment where he was fired from NBC off his hands, pocketing $650,000 above the asking price in the process.

On September 21, NYC property records confirmed that that the 60-year-old former “Today” show host has sold the swanky four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath unit at 133 East 64th Street for $8 million to Khalil Barrage of the Invus Group, the New York Post reports.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN'S FORMER NYC CONDO LISTS FOR $3.7 MILLION

Lauer’s former weekday home first hit the market in early April for a cool $7.35 million.

According to the listing page, the 11-room, pre-war unit in “triple-mint condition” features a private elevator, library, fireplace, kitchen with multiple ovens, laundry room and two dressing rooms on what’s billed as "the best street on the Upper East Side.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Meanwhile, Lauer's palatial 8,000-square-foot Hamptons estate in Sag Harbor is still on the market for $12.75 million.

He also the remains the owner of a lakeside ranch in New Zealand

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.