Disgraced NBC star Matt Lauer slashes asking price of Hamptons estate by $2 million

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer has lowered the asking price for his Hamptons estate by $2.15 million just nine months after listing the property for $14.9 million, and four months after sexual assault allegations led NBC to can him from his high-paying gig.

The disgraced NBC host owns the palatial 8,000-square-foot estate with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, who has reportedly been living in the Hamptons with the pair’s children after kicking Lauer out following the sex scandal.

The colonial-style six-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on 25 acres of manicured lawn in the affluent Sag Harbor area of Long Island and features a 70-foot heated pool, a pool house, a wet bar, a tennis court and a secret garden.

No word on if any of the mansion's rooms sports a "secret door button."

The residence, listed by Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group, does, however, boast impressive features like a “stunning Emmanuel Babled limited-edition chandelier, a separate dining room with hand-painted Gracie wallpaper,” and “cathedral ceilings and authentic barn beams,” according to the Trulia listing.

Part of the compound was reportedly purchased by Lauer a year after his marriage in 1999. Annette bought the remaining 10.6 acres around the same time for $935,000, Newsday reports.

The combined estate has been on the market since mid-2016, according to a report, but may be struggling to find a buyer recently because of the bombshell allegations that led to Lauer’s termination from NBC in November 2017. The massive home was where Lauer retreated to after the sex scandal was made public.

The former “Today” show host was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women at NBC. Lauer was let out of his $20 million a year contract after several women and colleagues claimed he exposed his penis, made lewd remarks and kept sex toys in his office.