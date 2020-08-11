Last surviving Blockbuster in Oregon will soon be available to rent on Airbnb

In a clear indication that America has gone completely stir crazy, the residents of Deschutes County, Ore., can now compete to fall asleep in front of a TV at their local Blockbuster, rather than on their own couch.

Sandi Harding, the manager of the world’s last operational Blockbuster in Bend, is putting the store on Airbnb for three nights only — and for only $4 per night — allegedly as a way to thank her community for keeping the video rental shop in business.

Beginning on Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. PST, residents of Deschutes County can try to book a “totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world's last BLOCKBUSTER store,” which has been temporarily outfitted with a “living room” area featuring a big-screen TV and a pull-out couch. Guests who successfully book one of the three available nights (Sept. 18, 19 or 20) will also be treated to “all the movies [their] heart could desire,” according to a press release.

But lest anyone think this is the perfect opportunity to invite their childhood friends out to a big Blockbuster sleepover (and a “Die Hard” marathon), interested parties should note that each set of overnight guests must come from the same household, in adherence with local COVID-19 safety regulations. Furthermore, the store will be cleaned and sanitized between each stay, per Airbnb’s new enhanced cleaning protocol. (That said, it’s quite possible that such cleaning initiatives will deprive guests of the stale-popcorn stench that commonly filled most Blockbusters in the ‘90s.)

Can’t make it to Oregon? No worries. Those that miss out on Blockbuster’s three-night-only event can still show their support by calling the shop’s “Callgorithm” hotline at (541) 385-9111, to get a personal movie recommendation from the Blockbuster staff.

And if that doesn’t cut it, the store also has its own merch shop, filled with hats, shirts and keychains. They even sell commemorative laminated Blockbuster membership cards, for folks who need help remembering a simpler time, when watching a movie at home on a Friday night was your choice, and not the only available entertainment option for the foreseeable future.