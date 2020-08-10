'Skinny house' goes viral for its unusually slim size

Hope these buyers don’t have any large furniture.

LAS VEGAS HOME COMES WITH A 15,000-SQUARE-FOOT UNDERGROUND BOMB SHELTER

A “skinny house” has gone viral for its rather narrow width -- just three-feet on one end.

The home, which sold Friday in Deerfield, Ill., features an unusual wedge-like layout on a 3,920-square-foot triangle lot. It is known by locals as the Pie House, the New York Post reported, because of the particular architecture, which is 3-feet in width on the small end, but then widens to nearly 20 feet, the Post reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, shows the incredibly slim exterior.

“Skinny house skinny house skinny,” the user, eli.korn, who posted the video, wrote multiple times over the video footage.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“That’s not a house, that’s a hallway,” one person commented.

“One gust of wind and it’s all over,” another joked.

Surprisingly, the seemingly lean two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom house actually boasts more than 1,600 square feet, including a finished basement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The home, which was built in 2003, was listed by real estate agent Alan Berlow of Coldwell Banker Realty. According to a listing on Redfin, the home sold for $260,000.

“The room sizes are actually fairly normal,” Berlow said of the two bedrooms to the Post.