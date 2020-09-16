Woman's Christmas decorations up 3 months early to comfort community during 'horrible' year

The world could definitely use a little bit of Christmas magic right now.

A woman in the U.K. has proudly decorated her home for the holidays a whopping three months early to cheer up her community as the coronavirus pandemic continues into a six month.

Though Christmas is months away, Caroline Gabe of Wales has embraced the spirit of the season by displaying 3,000 colorful lights, sparkling snow and oversized, inflatable yuletide characters outside of her house, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The woman, from Caewern, Port Talbot, has also already set up a Christmas tree inside her home, as well.

Gabe decorated her digs on a whim last week, inspired to champion Christmas cheer after isolating since March.

“Every year I am always early with the Christmas decorations. But this is even early for me," said Gabe.

"It's just been something nice in a horrible and surreal year. I just thought it would brighten the community up. I've got two younger children and it has really put smiles our faces.”

The mom – to sons Jack, 23, Harry, 12, and Theo, 5 – has been under strict lockdown at home with her family since March, as her youngest child has severe asthma and suffered pneumonia last year.

Care worker Gabe has even had to give up her job to continue shielding amid the ongoing outbreak, but is keeping spirits bright by prepping for the most wonderful time of the year.

"Since March me and the children have been shielding – we haven't been as far as the park – and I've got to admit it has been a gloomy year,” she explained. "I thought… I'm going to get the decorations up.”

Gabe has gone all-out to impress St. Nick, spending about $1,300 on decorations with even more on the way, including a “festive T-Rex” shipped in from the U.S., SWNS reports.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the local area is a fan of the festive frenzy.

“The neighbors, they think I'm crackers,” Gabe said, adding that “the majority of them love it.”

“You get the odd car going past and you see them shaking their head, but I just laugh,” she said. “It makes me want to put more up!”

Overall, however, the response has been positive, Gabe said.

"I've had so many people talk to me about them. It has blown me away. The kids were smiling. People were coming up to the house and smiling. It has been lovely.”

“Christmas is a fantastic time of year – even in September."