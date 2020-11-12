Elf on the Shelf quarantine Facebook joke goes viral: 'Brilliant'

One less thing to worry about!

Parenting during the pandemic is no easy feat, and adults are applauding a hilarious hack to cross one pesky chore off their holiday to-do list – by sending the Elf on the Shelf into quarantine.

The popular Christmas toy, which parents secretly rotate around the house before Dec. 25, comes with a book instructing little ones to be on their best behavior during the Christmas season, as the elf is “watching” to report back to Santa Claus.

Though youngsters seem to love the tradition, parents say that shifting the elf around every day eventually becomes a hassle – inspiring a practical hack to make life easier and maintain the Christmas magic this year.

“ELF ON THE SHELF will need to quarantine for 14 days after his trip from the North Pole!” Facebook user Hilary Soria recently joked, sharing a photo the elf doll wearing a face mask in a snow globe-like mason jar. The toy was armed to fight COVID-19 with miniature bottles of hand sanitizer and Lysol.

“This should help you mamas!!” Soria said, and others seemed to agree – as the post has been celebrated with over 373,000 shares and 12,000 comments.

“Definitely using this one,” one said of the advice.

“I’m very tempted to do this” another echoed.

“Brilliant, I thought maybe he wouldn't be allowed to leave the North Pole this year,” one teased.

"Elf on the Shelf" co-founder Chanda Bell told Fox Business last year that over 13 million "Elf on the Shelf" products have been sold to date, tapping a target market of “true believers” of about 2 to 11 years old.