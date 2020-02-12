Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Late country music legend Gene Autry's ranch estate on sale for $8.2M

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The former estate of America’s favorite singing cowboy, Gene Autry, is currently up for sale in California.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath property, dubbed “Rancho Autry,” is 13,461 square feet and situated on one of the most prestigious lots in Palm Springs’ Old Las Palmas, according to its listing on Homes.com.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST SHARE GLIMPSE OF MINIMALIST LA MANSION, INSTAGRAM REACTS: 'HORROR MOVIE MATERIAL'

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

The price tag for the restored 1930s property is a whopping $8.2 million. Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, lived in the massive estate with his wife, Jackie.

The beloved country singer’s storied career spanned nearly 70 years in showbiz. Autry, who was nicknamed The Singing Cowboy, recorded countless records and starred in nearly 100 films, most of which were old Western flicks.

AIRBNB OFFERING VALENTINE'S DAY STAY AT 'ROMEO AND JULIET' TOWNHOUSE IN ITALY

Autry also recorded popular Christmas holiday tunes like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer’s former luxury ranch is built for a king – or in the case of Autry, a cowboy.

The property’s main house has five fireplaces, hardwood floors, French doors and coffered carved ceilings. The main house is also surrounded by an expansive central courtyard, which features a glass mosaic-tiled pool and spa with mountain views.

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

​ (Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

​ (Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)


FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Rancho Autry offers four guest suites, and a spacious master suite with a steam shower, Jacuzzi tub and dry sauna. It also features a staff apartment and lounge, a three-car garage, an additional one-car garage and a tennis court, which can be viewed straight from the kitchen’s windows.

The Autry estate has also maintained the property’s impressive landscape of drought-tolerant plants, artificial turf and its “victory” garden filled with mature citrus.

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

(Photo: Berkshire Hathaway/Desert Bird Media)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the property may maintain its vintage appeal, it hasn’t completely lost its contemporariness as the listing also boasts its eco-friendly touches.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Lifestyle digital producer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.