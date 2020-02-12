Late country music legend Gene Autry's ranch estate on sale for $8.2M

The former estate of America’s favorite singing cowboy, Gene Autry, is currently up for sale in California.



The seven-bedroom, eight-bath property, dubbed “Rancho Autry,” is 13,461 square feet and situated on one of the most prestigious lots in Palm Springs’ Old Las Palmas, according to its listing on Homes.com.



The price tag for the restored 1930s property is a whopping $8.2 million. Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, lived in the massive estate with his wife, Jackie.



The beloved country singer’s storied career spanned nearly 70 years in showbiz. Autry, who was nicknamed The Singing Cowboy, recorded countless records and starred in nearly 100 films, most of which were old Western flicks.



Autry also recorded popular Christmas holiday tunes like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”



The Country Music Hall of Famer’s former luxury ranch is built for a king – or in the case of Autry, a cowboy.

The property’s main house has five fireplaces, hardwood floors, French doors and coffered carved ceilings. The main house is also surrounded by an expansive central courtyard, which features a glass mosaic-tiled pool and spa with mountain views.



Rancho Autry offers four guest suites, and a spacious master suite with a steam shower, Jacuzzi tub and dry sauna. It also features a staff apartment and lounge, a three-car garage, an additional one-car garage and a tennis court, which can be viewed straight from the kitchen’s windows.



The Autry estate has also maintained the property’s impressive landscape of drought-tolerant plants, artificial turf and its “victory” garden filled with mature citrus.



While the property may maintain its vintage appeal, it hasn’t completely lost its contemporariness as the listing also boasts its eco-friendly touches.