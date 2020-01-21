Airbnb offering Valentine's Day stay at 'Romeo and Juliet' townhouse in Italy

Eager to woo your Valentine like Romeo? On Feb. 14, one lucky couple will be able to spend the night at the historic Casa di Giulietta in Verona, Italy, and sleep on the actual bed featured in the 1968 film adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” through a new contest from Airbnb.

For one night only, a modern-day Romeo and Juliet will be welcomed into the 13th-century townhouse for quite the romantic slumber party. The two guests will be treated to a tour of Verona and Casa di Giulietta, as well as service from a personal butler and a candlelit dinner made by Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

The lovebirds will also have the opportunity to review real-life letters to the Juliet Club before retreating to the medieval-themed bedroom — complete with a balcony — on Valentine’s Day.

And when tucking in for the night, the contest winners will fall asleep on the actual, original “Letto di Giulietta” bed that was used in the classic Franco Zeffirelli film from the ‘60s.

“Juliet’s House is the most important museum in the City of Verona, attracting millions of visitors every year. Partnering with Airbnb brings the widely known Shakespearian myth of Romeo and Juliet to life in a way never before offered,” Federico Sboarina, mayor of the Verona municipality, said in a statement. “We are excited to promote our cultural heritage, share traditions that were previously safeguarded, and bring international visibility to the City of Verona.”

Though Shakespeare never specified the exact location of his ill-fated heroine’s house, Casa di Giulietta has long been celebrated as her "home" for tourism purposes. Since the 1930s, Casa di Giulietta has operated as a museum.

Airbnb added that it worked with an Italian architect to fix up the famous residence in anticipation of the lucky contest-winners.

Hopeless romantics can try their luck at the competition by submitting a letter to “Juliet” and her Juliet Club (through Airbnb.com/Juliet), detailing why they and their special someone are most deserving of the dreamy excursion. They might want to hurry, too — the contest closes on February 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.