California duplex with mannequins in every room is listed for $650G: 'To be sold as-is'

There’s a house in California that comes with some unusual occupants.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom multifamily home at 3695 Primrose Road in South Lake Tahoe has been listed for $650,000, and comes with several mannequins and statues.

NYC REALTOR SHOCKS TIKTOK USERS WITH 'WORST APARTMENT EVER' TOUR: 'NO WONDER NEW YORKERS ARE ANGRY'

"With a little love, this duplex has great income property potential," reads Realtor.com listing, which went live last Friday. The unassuming property is being represented by realtor Jesse Yohnka of the Deb Howard & Company, a premiere Lake Tahoe real estate agency.

Although the listing doesn’t expressly say the fashionable mannequins and statues are included, the listing does note: "Property to be sold as-is.''

MAN BUYS HOARDER'S OLD HOUSE, DISCOVERING CASH, SILVER DOLLARS AND VALUABLES

Aside from the strange décor, the duplex comes with one-car garage and large driveway. The ground-level unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms while the upstairs has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Each room appears to be fully furnished and carpeted, too. Much of the furniture and appliances look to be vintage, which might fall in line with the home’s 1962 construction.

‘SILENCE OF THE LAMBS’ HOUSE IN PENNSYLVANIA SOLD AFTER 4 MONTHS: ‘DYING TO SHARE THIS NEWS’

The listing agent wrote the property is a "centrally located" and is close to casinos, beaches, shopping districts, ski resorts and a movie theater in town.

According to Realtor.com’s records, the 2,116-square-foot home has been listed on two separate occasions in the last 13 years, specifically in 2008 and 2009, and both times for $499,500.