Man buys hoarder's old house, discovering cash, silver dollars and valuables

An antique shop owner in Canada discovered that a hoarder had been hiding a literal fortune in their home.

Alex Archbold owns a store called Curiosity Inc. and runs a Youtube channel chronicling his work buying and selling for the business. He recently purchased the contents of a home that had belonged to a music teacher, though he was apparently unaware of what was hiding inside.

Archbold didn’t know that Bette-Joan Rac was a hoarder until he bought the late music teacher’s home, The Sun reports. Allegedly, the antiquer only knew that the house contained a grand piano.

On YouTube, Archbold documented his journey of exploring the home, which mostly consisted of digging through piles of boxes and bags throughout. Some rooms were filled to the ceiling with containers, some of which held designer clothes, while others were full of trash.

In other rooms, Archbold found silver dollars, wallets full of cash and bags that reportedly contained gold and diamond rings. According to the Sun, the antique dealer described the house’s former owner as a millionaire. He says he knew the woman before she passed, but that he had no idea that she was hiding valuable items behind her front door.

Not all of the valuables were stored in obvious locations, however. An expensive-looking ring was reportedly found stuffed inside of a shoe. Archbold also found some small silver bars tucked inside a pile of leaflets.

Archbold said he spent $10,000 on purchasing the contents of the home, and has since turned quite a profit. After auctioning everything off, he estimates he's made about $400,000.