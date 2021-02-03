‘Silence of the Lambs’ house in Pennsylvania sold after 4 months: ‘Dying to share this news’

The home of horror movie antagonist Buffalo Bill from "The Silence of the Lambs" has been sold after spending four months on the market.

News of the closed sale comes directly from the real estate agent who helped ink the deal, Eileen Allan, who is based in McMurray, Pennsylvania.

'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' HOME HITS HOUSING MARKET: TAKE A LOOK INSIDE

"We have been DYING to share this news!! Last week was Closing Day for ‘Buffalo Bill’s Home’ from the movie the Silence of the Lambs," Allan wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "We received 6 offers within two weeks of the home going up for sale and several offers were from out of state movie fans!"

Allan did not disclose the amount it sold for, but she noted the famous Pennsylvania home was purchased by a family who had toured the spot shortly after it was listed.

The property, located at 8 Circle Street in Perry Township Fay, was originally listed for $298,500, according to Berkshire Hathaway data aggregated by Zillow. Instead, the real estate platform suggests the deal closed on Thursday, Jan. 28, for $290,000.

'HAUNTED' NEW YORK CASTLE AUCTION ENDING ON HALLOWEEN

That amount is much higher than what Buffalo Bill’s home was reportedly last sold for in 2016 – $195,000. A report from the Associated Press at the time showed the home was not in high demand.

Allan, who is one half of the realty duo The Sisters Sold It at The Allan Assad Team, led a video tour of the famous home alongside her partner Shannon Assad in September.

MASSACHUSETTS HOME WHERE LIZZIE BORDEN LIVED IS SELLING FOR $890G

The video was shared to YouTube a day after the home was listed, and showed the four-bedroom, one-bathroom home has a rich history that spans 140 years.

The property sits on 1.76 acres of land and is situated near the Youghiogheny River and railroad tracks. It features most of its original trim and hardwood floors and even has unique amenities, including a wraparound porch and gazebo, an in-ground pool and vintage caboose and a three-car garage with a dedicated workshop space.

Allan noted in her Instagram post that the buyers of the home have plans for their new property and intend to share details soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are sooooooo excited for what the Buyers have planned for the home and we can’t wait to share the details with you later this week," she wrote. "And Stay Tuned Movie Fans... you are going to love what’s planned for the home!!"

A Buffalo Bill House website is currently active with a cryptic tease that says: "Something is Coming…"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The terrifying horror movie antagonist was played by actor Ted Levine. He starred alongside Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, who respectively played Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film.

"The Silence of the Lambs" went on to earn multiple awards, including Academy Awards and Golden Globes.