Antonio Brown lists Pennsylvania mansion for $2.3 million

Antonio Brown knows one thing — he’s isn’t staying in Pennsylvania.

The controversial football star, who was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders and eventually landed with the Patriots for 11 days, is selling his suburban Pittsburgh mansion for $2.3 million.

The nearly 8,800-square-foot home, which sits on three acres in the community of Gibsonia, was built for Brown in 2014, according to listing agents Shane and Amy Smith, Mansion Global reported.

“It’s in a very small development with very large homes,” said Shane Smith, of Coldwell Banker, noting that the size of Brown’s land area is “rare” for that neighborhood.

According to the listing, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features a “stunning entryway” on the ground level, along with a den, two studies, a “gourmet” kitchen, a dining room and a “grand living room” as well as a “vast family room.”

There’s also a finished basement with a theater, a gym and a sauna.

Brown’s backyard features a basketball court and a turf field for practice. But perhaps the most unique addition is a two-story treehouse that was built for Brown and documented on an episode of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters,” as noted by the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

“Simply one of a kind!” the property’s listing notes.

Antonio Brown, who is currently a free agent, is reportedly hoping to return to the NFL after forcing his way out of the Oakland Raiders organization only to be signed — and swiftly released — by the New England Patriots amid accusations of sexual misconduct and rape.

The NFL is currently investigating the claims.

Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.