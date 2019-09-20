Patriots release Antonio Brown after claims of sexual misconduct, intimidation of accuser
The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Friday, 11 days after he joined the club following a well-publicized breakup with the Oakland Raiders.
"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," a club spokesperson said. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move forward in a different direction at this time."
In the intervening period, two women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brown. One of the women, a former trainer of Brown, filed a civil suit in South Florida federal court alleging that Brown raped her.