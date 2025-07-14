Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani press conference abruptly ends with aide pulling him away during reporters questions

'I think we're done here,' a campaign staffer chimed in as Mamdani attempted to listen to a reporter's question

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
close
Zohran Mamdani pulled away by a campaign staffer Video

Zohran Mamdani pulled away by a campaign staffer

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani was listening to a reporter's question at the end of an endorsement event when the band's music drowned out the question and an aide grabbed his arm to pull him away.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An endorsement event for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, came to an abrupt end Monday when he was pulled offstage by a campaign aide. 

After accepting the American Federation of Musicians, Local 802's endorsement, Mamdani answered a few questions about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo deciding to stay in the race as an independent candidate and his upcoming meeting with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

About 20 minutes into the event, before Mamdani could continue answering reporters' questions, his campaign staffers stepped in to say: "I think we're done here. We're going to go. Come on. We're wrapping up, folks. Sorry folks. We're wrapping up."

But Mamdani stood by the podium, attempting to hear the reporters' questions over the chorus of campaign aides' voices, until the band on site for the event began playing "When the Saints Go Marching In." With a smile on his face, Mamdani was pulled away when a campaign aide grabbed his arm.

MAMDANI LANDS ENDORSEMENT OF A TOP CUOMO BACKER IN NYC MAYORAL PRIMARY

Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council headquarters in New York, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

Mamdani has kept a busy campaign schedule since securing the Democratic nomination last month. 

MAMDANI'S PRIMARY WIN EXPOSES DEMOCRAT DIVIDE AS TOP LEADERS WITHHOLD ENDORSEMENTS

He has hosted several endorsement events, including from the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and New York Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat. The campaign has opened up questions to reporters at the end of these endorsement events.

The 33-year-old candidate is expected to host an event with fellow self-described democratic socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Mamdani ahead of his primary win last month.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayoral candidate, arrives for a news conference at Astoria Park during the New York City mayoral Democratic primary in the Queens borough of New York on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.  (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

And during the endorsement event Monday, Mamdani confirmed his meeting with Jeffries later this week. Jeffries told Fox News Digital he would meet with Mamdani at home in Brooklyn at the end of the week. 

The House Minority Leader has yet to endorse Mamdani since he secured the Democratic nomination. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm looking forward to that meeting with Congressman Jeffries," Mamdani said Monday before adding, "I'm looking forward to being a partner to Congressman Jeffries in winning back the House and continuing to fight back against Donald Trump's agenda, and in delivering, at the same time, for New Yorkers across the five boroughs."

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics