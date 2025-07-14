Zohran Mamdani press conference abruptly ends with aide pulling him away during reporters questions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An endorsement event for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, came to an abrupt end Monday when he was pulled offstage by a campaign aide.

After accepting the American Federation of Musicians, Local 802's endorsement, Mamdani answered a few questions about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo deciding to stay in the race as an independent candidate and his upcoming meeting with House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

About 20 minutes into the event, before Mamdani could continue answering reporters' questions, his campaign staffers stepped in to say: "I think we're done here. We're going to go. Come on. We're wrapping up, folks. Sorry folks. We're wrapping up."

But Mamdani stood by the podium, attempting to hear the reporters' questions over the chorus of campaign aides' voices, until the band on site for the event began playing "When the Saints Go Marching In." With a smile on his face, Mamdani was pulled away when a campaign aide grabbed his arm.

Mamdani has kept a busy campaign schedule since securing the Democratic nomination last month.

He has hosted several endorsement events, including from the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and New York Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat. The campaign has opened up questions to reporters at the end of these endorsement events.

The 33-year-old candidate is expected to host an event with fellow self-described democratic socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Mamdani ahead of his primary win last month.

And during the endorsement event Monday, Mamdani confirmed his meeting with Jeffries later this week. Jeffries told Fox News Digital he would meet with Mamdani at home in Brooklyn at the end of the week.

The House Minority Leader has yet to endorse Mamdani since he secured the Democratic nomination.

"I'm looking forward to that meeting with Congressman Jeffries," Mamdani said Monday before adding, "I'm looking forward to being a partner to Congressman Jeffries in winning back the House and continuing to fight back against Donald Trump's agenda, and in delivering, at the same time, for New Yorkers across the five boroughs."