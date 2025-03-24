Youngkin efforts lead slew of VA colleges to nix DEI, as Hokie alums reportedly push back

FIRST ON FOX: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday praised the domino effect of Virginia colleges nixing their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) departments and initiatives, just weeks after President Donald Trump issued a nationwide order to that effect.

"Discriminatory DEI policies are being dismantled across Virginia's colleges and universities," Youngkin told Fox News Digital.

"This is a win for common sense, for civil rights, and for students and faculty at some of the world's most premier institutions of higher learning we proudly have in Virginia. I am pleased our college and university boards continue to prioritize merit-based opportunity over race-based discrimination."

Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, along with Virginia’s community college system, Longwood University in Farmville, and Radford University in Radford, all announced or passed resolutions Friday to end such policies.

Those announcements follow the Old Dominion’s "flagship" university, UVA – founded by President Thomas Jefferson himself – which made its move on March 7 along with its satellite institution, UVA-Wise, near the Kentucky border.

Youngkin has been one of few governors publicly leading such efforts to bring an end to DEI practices at educational institutions.

Sources familiar with Youngkin's work said Virginia – where the governor is uniquely limited to one consecutive term by law – will see the effects of the Republican's board of visitors appointments at colleges across the commonwealth for many years after he leaves office in January.

Youngkin added in a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Virginia is leading the way on "ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity." The governor made education a priority issue in his administration, telling the Ronald Reagan Foundation last year that proper schooling is the "bedrock to attaining the American dream."

As for the newest DEI departures, Virginia Tech in Blacksburg is also primed to end DEI by midweek – with its board expected to vote Tuesday on the matter.

Virginia Tech is considered the commonwealth’s flagship land-grant university and the collegiate anchor of Southside Virginia.

VCU’s resolution read that the college will continue to be an "open-admission institution" for every learner, and that its mission seeks to "give everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened."

It shuttered all systems, programs, procedures and initiatives that failed to comply with federal civil rights protections, across its 23 institutions.

Longwood did the same, as well as blocking out any use of third-parties to try to circumvent the new prohibitions, according to an appendix in the college’s resolution.

The VCU Board of Visitors’ vote favored ending its Division of Inclusive Excellence, but it was not unanimous.

Two former Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointees – Edward McCoy and the Rev. Tyrone Nelson – joined two Youngkin appointees – Dr. Clifton Peay and Gurpreet "P2" Sandhu – in voting "nay."

Virginia Tech’s quarterly board meeting was listed for 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday at an inn in Montgomery County, as some critics said it should be made more public.

"Permissible programs" affected by the potential end to its DEI department will be moved to "a new organizational home," according a copy of the resolution published by the Augusta Free Press paper of the Staunton-Waynesboro area.

The paper separately reported that an alumni group is warning against adopting the resolution, warning future students would not have the same opportunities as past graduates.

The Hokie alums are also demanding a town hall-style meeting to address the issue and be able to speak with administrators.

Dr. Tekisha Dwan Everette, vice president of the Trust for America’s Health policy organization in Washington, D.C., and a Hokie alum, told the paper she and others are "deeply disappointed and concerned about the tactics used to challenge Virginia Tech’s commitment to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive learning environment."

The petition itself will be delivered to Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands, and reads in part that "DEIAB programs are not only valuable—they are essential to ensuring that Virginia Tech remains a place where all students, regardless of their background, have a chance to succeed and make meaningful contributions to society."

Christopher Newport University in Newport News, the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, James Madison University in Harrisonburg and George Mason University in Fairfax are all set to hold board meetings in April.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virginia Tech for comment.