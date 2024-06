Hung Cao won the Virginia Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, getting the party's nod to take on incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in November.

The most prominent contenders in the Senate GOP primary besides Cao were former DeSantis-staffer and Club for Growth employee Scott Parkinson and constitutional attorney Jonathan Emord.

Former President Trump endorsed Cao last month, writing on Truth Social, "A Combat Veteran and Highly Decorated Special Operations Officer, Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop inflation, grow our Economy, secure our Border, strong support our incredible Military/Vets, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

SENATE GOP STOPS DEM ATTEMPT TO BAN BUMP STOCKS AFTER SCOTUS REVERSES TRUMP-ERA RULE

"Hung Cao has my Complete and Total Endorsement," he continued.

While his opponent earned Trump's coveted seal of approval, Parkinson had garnered significant endorsements from current Republican senators. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., are listed among his endorsers.

SCHUMER PUSHES FOR BUMP STOCK BAN AFTER SCOTUS REVERSES TRUMP-ERA RULE

Trump's endorsement power varies from state to state, and his endorsement isn't necessarily a guarantee a candidate will win in a primary. In Virginia's Republican presidential primary in March, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 35% of the vote, compared to Trump's 63%. Haley suspended her campaign shortly after the primary.

ELIZABETH WARREN WARNS DEMS TO STAND FIRM ON TAX HIKES AS FIGHT LOOMS OVER TRUMP-ERA CUTS

Non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rates the Virginia Senate race as "Solid Democratic." But despite the seat currently being considered a reliable win for Kaine, the Democratic senator made clear he isn't leaving anything up to chance.

"I know I'm not taking it for granted," Kaine told Fox News Digital of the upcoming general elections in Virginia. "I don't think anyone should."

REPUBLICANS BACK STOPGAP SPENDING BILL INTO 2025 IN ANTICIPATION OF GOP WINS

Kaine has served in the Senate since 2013 and was reelected in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent Fox News Poll shocked some when it showed President Biden and Trump tied in Virginia at 48% to 48%. In the 2020 election, Biden won 54% of the vote to Trump's 44%.

The new data comes as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Trump's campaign claim the state is "in play" for Republicans in November.

"Joe Biden is so weak, and Democrats are in such disarray, that not only is President Trump winning every traditional battleground state, but longtime blue states such as Minnesota, Virginia, and New Jersey are now in play. President Trump is on offense with a winning message and growing his movement every single day. Joe Biden’s campaign should be terrified," campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a recent statement to Fox News Digital.