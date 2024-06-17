Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Elizabeth Warren warns Dems to stand firm on tax hikes as fight looms over Trump-era cuts

Sen Warren backs hiking taxes taxes on corporations, wealthy earners as part of the Trump tax cuts expire

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Kevin O'Leary touts Trump's vow to nix taxes on tips for service workers: 'Helping a young generation move forward' Video

Kevin O'Leary touts Trump's vow to nix taxes on tips for service workers: 'Helping a young generation move forward'

O'Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O'Leary joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his take on Trump's vow to nix taxes on tips for service workers and inflation impacting car and home insurance rates. 

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is pressing her fellow Democrats to take tough stances on new tax policy as lawmakers prepare for the expiration of part of the Trump-era tax cuts after 2025. 

Speaking at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth during its event titled, "The Promise of Equitable and Pro-Growth Tax Reform," the progressive lawmaker is expected to stress the importance of championing tax reforms to crack down on corporations.  

REPUBLICANS BACK STOPGAP SPENDING BILL INTO 2025 IN ANTICIPATION OF GOP WINS

Elizabeth Warren gives an interview from inside the Capitol building

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed Democrats to be tough on their tax stance. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"At the end of the 2025 tax reform process, large corporations must pay higher taxes. A typical billionaire must pay a higher tax rate than a typical middle-class family. Wealthy tax cheats must be sweating because the IRS has enough money to enforce the law," Warren will say, reported Punchbowl News.

The former presidential candidate is going to make clear to her party that they cannot compromise too much of their goal. "A little money for poor children or a modest tax cut for middle-class families is still a lousy deal when we can’t fund childcare or infrastructure because the wealthiest among us are still sucking up billions in tax breaks," she will reportedly explain.

TRUMP SELLS SENATE REPUBLICANS ON PLAN TO WIN OVER WORKERS IN CLOSED-DOOR MEETING

TAX FORM

Part of the tax law will expire at the end of 2025. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

"Better to let all the Trump tax cuts expire than be accomplices to another slash-and-burn tax bonanza for America’s billionaires," she will reportedly say, referring to the tax cuts afforded to Americans in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, often referred to as Trump tax cuts. The cuts will expire after 2025, and many Republicans are working to renew them as Democrats plot a different tax policy direction. 

TOOL TO STOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT EMPLOYMENT COMES TO SENATE AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden has been negotiating a bipartisan tax framework. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Warren is also reportedly planning to criticize the tax framework that her Democratic colleague Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has been working on for months. Wyden has been engaged with House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., on a potential bipartisan tax deal. 

The Massachusetts senator is expected to claim Republicans "tanked the deal because they believe they can get even more next year, and Democrats won’t have the spine to stop them," in a jab at her own party. 

RIOTER VANDALISM TARGETED AFTER DC STATUES DEFACED: 'LONG LIVE HAMAS'

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden plans to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren's significant push for Democrats to dig in their heels on tax priorities comes as the Senate Finance Committee's Democrats are reportedly expected to meet Thursday to plan for 2025.

President Biden, who is vying for a second term in the White House, has said his plan is to allow former President Trump's tax cuts to expire when 2025 comes to a close. He would additionally increase the tax burden on companies and people making more money.

Warren's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics