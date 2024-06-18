Senate GOP to stop Dem attempt to ban bump stocks after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule

A Republican lawmaker is poised to block a Democratic attempt on Tuesday to force a vote in the Senate on a bump stock ban, which would restore the federal rule recently struck down by the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that Democrats would attempt to force a vote on legislation to ban bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that assist in firing weapons in more rapid succession.

"The Senate can help restore this public safety rule, and next week, it will try. As majority leader, I have the ability to allow a unanimous consent vote, and we’ll see just what Republican MAGAs do: Will they allow it to go forward, or will they cower to MAGA and hurt the American people?" the senator said during a news conference on Sunday, reported by CBS News.

The Supreme Court ruled last week 6-3 to strike down a federal rule put in place during the Trump administration that banned bump stocks. The court's decision prompted backlash from Democrats.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., will request unanimous consent Tuesday afternoon to proceed with a vote on his bill, the Banning Unlawful Machinegun Parts (BUMP) Act. However, he is expected to be unsuccessful in bringing the measure to a vote on the Senate floor as a Republican senator is likely to object.

"Today’s pro-death decision from an out of touch Supreme Court majority just made bump stocks legal again. Innocent Americans will die because of this decision," the senator said in a statement following the court's decision. "Bump stocks serve no legitimate purpose. Congress must act NOW to pass my legislation to ban these deadly devices once and for all."

There are numerous Republican lawmakers who would likely volunteer to object to the unanimous consent request. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, "I will oppose any legislative fix," teeing up himself to potentially do so, according to NBC News.

Graham's office did not confirm to Fox News Digital.

"If my Republican colleagues want to do the right thing for the country, the answer is very simple: join us, every one of you, to ban bump stocks, so we never see the kind of carnage we saw in Las Vegas, Nevada ever, ever again," Schumer challenged his colleagues in floor remarks on Monday.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, former President Trump's campaign stressed that its decision should be respected.