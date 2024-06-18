Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Senate GOP to stop Dem attempt to ban bump stocks after SCOTUS reverses Trump-era rule

Sen Chuck Schumer will likely fail Tuesday in his bid to force a vote on banning bump stocks

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Supreme Court bump stock ruling faces intense scrutiny from Democrats Video

Supreme Court bump stock ruling faces intense scrutiny from Democrats

'Fox News Sunday' anchor Shannon Bream provides further details on the Supreme Court's ruling that determined the ATF exceeded its authority and the statutory language did not fit on 'Special Report.' 

A Republican lawmaker is poised to block a Democratic attempt on Tuesday to force a vote in the Senate on a bump stock ban, which would restore the federal rule recently struck down by the Supreme Court. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that Democrats would attempt to force a vote on legislation to ban bump stocks, which are firearm accessories that assist in firing weapons in more rapid succession. 

SCHUMER PUSHES FOR BUMP STOCK BAN AFTER SCOTUS REVERSES TRUMP-ERA RULE

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced a bump stock bill would be brought to the floor by a colleague. (Getty Images)

"The Senate can help restore this public safety rule, and next week, it will try. As majority leader, I have the ability to allow a unanimous consent vote, and we’ll see just what Republican MAGAs do: Will they allow it to go forward, or will they cower to MAGA and hurt the American people?" the senator said during a news conference on Sunday, reported by CBS News

The Supreme Court ruled last week 6-3 to strike down a federal rule put in place during the Trump administration that banned bump stocks. The court's decision prompted backlash from Democrats. 

ELIZABETH WARREN WARNS DEMS TO STAND FIRM ON TAX HIKES AS FIGHT LOOMS OVER TRUMP-ERA CUTS

bump stock

The firearm accessory allows the weapon to fire more rapidly. (Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., will request unanimous consent Tuesday afternoon to proceed with a vote on his bill, the Banning Unlawful Machinegun Parts (BUMP) Act. However, he is expected to be unsuccessful in bringing the measure to a vote on the Senate floor as a Republican senator is likely to object. 

REPUBLICANS BACK STOPGAP SPENDING BILL INTO 2025 IN ANTICIPATION OF GOP WINS

Heinrich in Senate

Heinrich is the sponsor of a bill to ban bump stocks. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

"Today’s pro-death decision from an out of touch Supreme Court majority just made bump stocks legal again. Innocent Americans will die because of this decision," the senator said in a statement following the court's decision. "Bump stocks serve no legitimate purpose. Congress must act NOW to pass my legislation to ban these deadly devices once and for all." 

TRUMP SELLS SENATE REPUBLICANS ON PLAN TO WIN OVER WORKERS IN CLOSED-DOOR MEETING

Graham South Carolina

Graham suggested he may be the one to object. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

There are numerous Republican lawmakers who would likely volunteer to object to the unanimous consent request. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, "I will oppose any legislative fix," teeing up himself to potentially do so, according to NBC News.

Graham's office did not confirm to Fox News Digital.

"If my Republican colleagues want to do the right thing for the country, the answer is very simple: join us, every one of you, to ban bump stocks, so we never see the kind of carnage we saw in Las Vegas, Nevada ever, ever again," Schumer challenged his colleagues in floor remarks on Monday. 

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, former President Trump's campaign stressed that its decision should be respected. 

